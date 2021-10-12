November 3rd Event

ACAST's next "Aclass" free webinar on podcasting will focus on indigenous creators. "Aclass: Indigenous Voices," a Zoom workshop, will stream on NOVEMBER 3rd at 1p (ET).

The event will include two sessions, including "Seen and Heard: Indigenous Storytelling Through Podcasting," a panel discussion with moderator (and the event's curator) PAM PALMATER and panelists including "SECRET LIFE OF CANADA" host FALEN JOHNSON, "THUNDER BAY" host RYAN MCMAHON, and "THE CREATIVE NATIVE PODCAST" host NATALIE WELSCH, and "Getting Your Podcast Off The Ground: Developing Your Show and Growing Your Audience," a presentation covering all aspects of podcast growth, with speakers to be announced.

“ACAST is committed to doing its part and ensuring that podcasting remains a market in which everyone gets a say,” said ACAST Content Mgr. VERNON FOSTER II. “Indigenous creators have been making some amazing works of art in audio that deserved to be showcased -- due in part to the hard work and talent of the people you’ll get to hear from at Aclass: Indigenous Voices. We hope to inspire the next generation of Indigenous youth to tell the stories of their people, and to be seen and heard.”

“I’m really excited to be hosting this panel of Indigenous podcasters from all over TURTLE ISLAND,” said PALMATER. “Indigenous nations have varied ways of engaging in storytelling, education, and advocacy. Hearing about their experiences helps inspire new and aspiring Indigenous creators as they tell their own stories.”

RSVP here.

