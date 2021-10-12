New Latin Music Numbers

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has released its mid-year 2021 Latin music stats showing significant growth. Revenue for Latin music in the U.S. grew 37% to $407 million for the first half of the year. Latin music outpaced overall U.S. music revenue growth. Latin music saw a growth in overall share of revenue to 5.8%.

Paid music subscriptions were the lead drivers of Latin music growth with revenue up 41%. Ad-supported on-demand streams grew 30% over the first half of 2020.

RIAA COO MICHELE BALLANTYNE commented, "It’s incredible to see continued double-digit growth in Latin music – outpacing the already strong performance we’ve seen across other music segments and categories and powering new opportunities and greater diversity across our business. This sustained and accelerating expansion speaks to a rising openness to new artists, music and ways of listening – with younger fans now spending 20% of their time listening in languages other than English. In challenging times, Latin artists continue to shine, uplift, and connect us all."

