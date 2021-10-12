-
WHAM And WAIO (Radio 95.1)/Rochester Seeking A New PD
With JOE BONADONNA's move to the LEHIGH VALLEY to take over as PD/afternoon host at sister Rock WZZO/ALLENTOWN-BETHLEHEM-EASTON, PA (NET NEWS 10/1), iHEARTMEDIA is now looking for a PD to handle News-Talk WHAM-A and Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER.
Among the qualifications sought by the ROCHESTER cluster are skills at ratings analysis, talent evaluation, and on-air News-Talk chops with the ability to jump in and host, report, and write as needed. Prior experience as a News-Talk PD is preferred.
See the complete list of requirements and find a link to apply for the job