Donehower

REPUBLIC RECORDS has appointed WES DONEHOWER to SVP/A&R to spearhead the discovery and development of talent for the label. DONEHOWER previously spent six years in A&R at COLUMBIA RECORDS working closely with diamond-certified superstar LIL NAS X, multiplatinum rapper and singer RUSS, as well as rising talents KOE WETZEL, QUINN XCII, AND 347AIDAN, among others. He started his career as a coordinator at BMG RIGHTS MANAGEMENT after graduating with a MASTER OF ARTS in MUSIC BUSINESS from NYU in 2015.

EVP/A&R TYLER ARNOLD said, “WES is an amazing addition to the REPUBLIC family. Over the past 5 years, he's signed some incredibly influential artists and has proven himself to be one of the best A&R’s in the business. I’m really looking forward to working together and am excited to welcome him to the team.”

Founder & Pres. AVERY LIPMAN added, “WES is a welcome addition to our growing A&R team and will undoubtedly make a major impact as he continues to sign, identify, and develop a new vanguard of innovative talent.”

DONEHOWER said, “I’m very excited to take the next step in my career at REPUBLIC. MONTE and AVERY LIPMAN, WENDY, and the entire team have set the standard for what it means to be an innovative and artist-centric record company. I pride myself on being an artist advocate above all, and REPUBLIC is the perfect environment for that.”





« see more Net News