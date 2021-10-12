Smash Mouth (Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

The NEW YORK POST is reporting that SMASH MOUTH singer STEVE HARWELL is "retiring" after a bizarre on-stage rant captured on TIKTOK went viral.

The 54-year-old rocker is taking time off to deal with his physical and mental health.

The band was performing at the BIG SIP music festival in upstate NEW YORK on OCTOBER 9th, when HARWELL began threatening the audience, before giving what appeared to be a Nazi salute. The video was taken by a TIKTOK user by the name of HALEY, who called the display "chaotic."

HARWELL has been diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, suffering from heart failure and acute WERNICKE encephalopathy. The latter condition has greatly impacted his speech and impaired his memory.

“Despite STEVE’s best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band’s millions of fans around the world,” his rep said.

SMASH MOUTH will not break up, but will continue to perform as they search for a replacement.

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star, performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream,” HARWELL said in a statement. “To my bandmates, it’s been an honor performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

“To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn’t able to. I am so grateful to each and every one of you who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million albums worldwide, put us on top of radio charts and those who have kept ‘All Star’ relevant as one of the top memes on the internet today.

“I cannot wait to see what SMASH MOUTH accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”

HARWELL has suffered over the years with addiction, leading tomedical and mental health issues.

