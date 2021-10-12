Debuts Today

CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS and CAMPSIDE MEDIA are releasing a new documentary podcast series on VICTORIA'S SECRET and the retailer's "dark secrets." "FALLEN ANGEL" is hosted by journalist and podcast co-creator VANESSA GRIGORIADIS ("CHAMELEON: THE HOLLYWOOD CON QUEEN" and "TABLOID: THE MAKING OF IVANKA TRUMP") and former GLAMOUR features editor JUSTINE HARMAN ("BROKEN HARTS" and "O.C. SWINGERS" creator/host). The show, debuting TODAY (10/13) with two episodes and posting on WEDNESDAYS, examines allegations against the company's head, LES WEXNER, and his ties to JEFFREY EPSTEIN, and looks at the treatment of models by the company and allegations that the women were pushed into eating disorders and mental health issues.

“VICTORIA’S SECRET’s recent fallout is a huge cultural story,” said GRIGORIADIS. “LES WEXNER’s connection to JEFFREY EPSTEIN is also one of the last puzzle pieces of the EPSTEIN story, and has never been fully explored.”

"In a culture actively questioning itself, how do we not examine the brand that defined 'sexy' for an entire generation of American women?” said HARMAN. “And who better to do this with than C13ORIGINALS, where so many great journalists have unspooled their long and tangled yarns?”

CAMPSIDE MEDIA CEO ADAM HOFF said, “This podcast is just so much fun to listen to, but it's also an urgent story about how concepts like empowerment get weaponized and used against the very people who are supposedly being celebrated. And there is no one better to unravel that particular trick than VANESSA and JUSTINE. We knew this was a hit from the minute they got together, and we're so happy to be working with C13ORIGINALS to tell this story.”

“‘FALLEN ANGEL’ is exactly the kind of bold, original storytelling that aligns with the vision of C13ORIGINALS,” added CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN.

