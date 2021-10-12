Top 5 In 25-54

COX MEDIA GROUP is celebrating a rare feat in the SEPTEMBER 2021 NIELSEN ratings for SAN ANTONIO, with CMG stations taking all of the top 5 slots for Adults 25-54. Classic Hits KONO-F took top honors, followed by Country KCYY (Y100), Hot AC KSMG (MAGIC 105.3), Classic Rock KTXX (THE EAGLE 106.7), and Active Rock KISS.

EVP/Radio ROB BABIN said in a celebratory release that "The extraordinary efforts of CMG Radio continue and every day I become more inspired by the way our teams show up every day despite the challenges we’ve been dealt. I am excited to share an example of the way we’ve been able to rally, remain competitive and dominate across our markets." He called taking the top five slots in the demo a “Royal Flush” and recognized VP/GM DAVID ABEL and the team led by programmers KEITH HASTINGS, ROB ROBERTS, and CHRISTI BROOKS for the feat.

« see more Net News