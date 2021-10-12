Coachella: No Vax Required.

The COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS and STAGECOACH festivals will no longer require vaccinations for attendees at the 2022 edition, scheduled for APRIL 15th-17th and 22nd-24th, respectively, after the INDIO, CA-based event was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic, according to PITCHFORK.

Each festival's INSTAGRAM stories announced, “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of full vaccination.”

The festival's promoter, AEG PRESENTS had previously issued a nationwide vaccine mandate at all of its events and facilities, effective OCTOBER 1st, requiring “full vaccination” for all fans and staff, defined as “14 days or more following the final dose of a US FDA approved or WHO recognized vaccine against COVID-19.” In JULY 2020, AEG PRESENTS laid off 15% of the company’s workforce, furloughed more than 100 more employees and issued pay cuts of 20-50%.

