Coming Up Saturday

SATURDAY's 2021 iHEARTRADIO FIESTA LATINA in ORLANDO, hosted by iHEARTLATINO Pres. and Chief Creative Officer and iHEARTRADIO air personality ENRIQUE SANTOS, has rolled out its list of celebrity presenters, with UNIVISION TV host ALEYDA ORTIZ, TELEMUNDO TV host ANA JURKA, actor CARLOS PONCE, PUERTO RICO's JAY FONSECA plus iHEARTMEDIA radio personalities GABY CALDERON, JENNY CASTILLO and HECTOR MARCANO on the list.

The lineup of performers includes WISIN & YANDEL, PRINCE ROYCE, LUIS FONSI, NATTI NATASHA, ZION & LENNOX, LUNAY, MARIAH ANGELIQ, a special performance from J BALVIN, and more.

LIVEONE will stream all performances on livexlive.com, and iHEARTMEDIA’s Spanish Contemporary Hits, Tropical, Regional Mexican, Tejano, and Spanish Oldies radio stations will broadcast the event live in their local markets and on iHEARTRADIO.COM.

