Audio Stats

Numbers compiled by INSIDER INTELLIGENCE's eMARKETER show SPOTIFY and PANDORA leading all digital audio platforms in audio listeners, while AMAZON is predicted to pass PANDORA by next year.

eMARKETER is also seeing SPOTIFY as the leader for audio subscriptions, with APPLE MUSIC, YOUTUBE PREMIUM, and PANDORA following, but despite a lack of data for AMAZON MUSIC, eMARKETER projects that the service will be a "major player in this space."

And eMARKETER is projecting that SPOTIFY will pass APPLE for podcast listener numbers, with APPLE's user base plateauing and SPOTIFY's growing through 2025.

