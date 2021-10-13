Small Stage Show

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA's Small Stage Series of live concert events for subscribers continues with H.E.R. appearing at an invitation-only show at the APOLLO THEATER in HARLEM on NOVEMBER 2nd. H.E.R. last appeared at the APOLLO at the age of nine, when she performed on "SHOWTIME AT THE APOLLO."

H.E.R. said, “All of the greats have performed at the APOLLO…. I’m super excited to be performing at such an iconic venue. It’s going to feel like I’m a part of history. Thank you for having me as a part of the series, SIRIUSXM and PANDORA."

The performance will air live on SIRIUSXM THE HEAT at 8p (ET) NOVEMBER 2nd.

