More Nuggets, Avs Programming

BONNEVILLE Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER doesn't have the game broadcast rights to DENVER NUGGETS basketball and COLORADO AVALANCHE hockey, but that isn't stopping the station from airing 30-minute postgame shows for both teams this season. "THE FAN'S NUGGETS POSTGAME SHOW" and "THE FAN'S AVALANCHE POSTGAME SHOW" will be hosted by SANDY CLOUGH and SHAWN DROTAR on weekdays and JERRY SCHEMMEL and CHAD ANDRUS (NUGGETS) and MAT SMITH and DREW SPICAK (AVS) on weekends. The press release indicates that some of the postgame shows will air on KKFN-HD2, the simulcast of sister Sports KEPN-A (1600 ESPN DENVER).

The station is also adding two weekly digital shows, "THE FAN'S NUGGETS FAST BREAK" and "THE FAN'S AVALANCHE FACE OFF," hosted by RACHEL VIGIL and available on the station website and social media platforms, and continues its "MILE HIGH HOOPS" podcast with ZACH BYE while adding a new "MIKE HIGH HOCKEY" podcast with MIKE EVANS.

“We’ve received consistent feedback that our listeners want more AVALANCHE and NUGGETS content,” said PD RAJ SHARAN. “This is the most content THE FAN has produced on the AVALANCHE and NUGGETS in our more than 26 year history, and we’re hopeful these great fan bases will enjoy listening and watching.”

