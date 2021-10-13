Numme (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS has learned that after 3 1/2 years, Veteran Programmer DAVE NUMME has exited his position as Content Director of ALPHA MEDIA Classic Hits KBAY (94.5 BAY FM) and Hot AC KEZR (MIX 106.5)/SAN JOSE, as well as Hot AC and Rock Format Captain for the company.

Before his appointment back in April of 2018, NUMME was PD of HUBBARD’s late KVRQ (Rock 98.9), now Country, KUFO/Portland, KITS (formerly Live 105)/San Francisco and was VP of Programming for CBS Radio’s Rock and Alternative formats. He also worked at KGON/Portland, KRQR/San Francisco and KSJO/San Jose.

Dave can now be reached at numme.dave@gmail.com.





