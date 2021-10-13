It's Back

"THE BELLAS PODCAST," the show hosted by pro wrestlers BRIE and NIKKI BELLA, is returning with new episodes on NOVEMBER 3rd, now hosted by SIRIUSXM's STITCHER. The show has been on hiatus since SPRING and was previously on the ENDEAVOR AUDIO podcast network.

"I'm excited to relaunch THE BELLAS PODCAST with STITCHER," said BRIE BELLA. "Since we've been on hiatus, I've really missed the authentic connection with the BELLA Army that podcasting creates. It allows us to be vulnerable, raw and more present than any other platform and I can't wait!!"

"This podcast has been one of my favorite platforms yet to use my voice," added NIKKI BELLA. "I get to be uncensored, unedited and so raw. I'm beyond honored to be with SIRIUSXM's STITCHER now! This is the perfect home for THE BELLAS PODCAST. We've missed you our listeners and can't wait to start chatting again!"

