Following the apparent ransomware attack in early JUNE that disrupted operations at COX MEDIA GROUP’s (CMG) radio and television stations (NET NEWS 6/3), the company has informed current and former employees that their personal data may have been compromised, including Social Security numbers. In what the company is calling “a precaution,” it is offering a free, two-year membership to a credit monitoring and identity theft protection service to those affected.

In a letter dated OCTOBER 8th, the company said, “We want to make clear at the outset that keeping personal data safe and secure is important to us and we deeply regret that this incident occurred.” The letter also said, “at this time we have no indication of any misuse of your information,” then shared details of how current and former staffers could apply for protection through IDENTITY WORKS CREDIT 3B.

In a paragraph titled “What Happened,” the company explained that, “On or about JUNE 3, 2021, a third party sought to disrupt our operations by means of an unauthorized remote access to our computer network. After becoming aware of the incident, we quickly took steps to secure our systems and began a thorough investigation with thew support of leading outside cybersecurity experts. We also promptly notified the FBI of the incident.

“CMG has determined that the unauthorized third party accessed a server containing limited personal information collected for human resources purposes,” the letter continued. “The unauthorized third party created a copy of that data on our systems and tried to remove a copy of that data from our network. We have completed our investigation and have no evidence confirming that your personal information was acquired by the unauthorized third party or misused as a result of this incident. Nevertheless, we are notifying you out of an abundance of caution.”

