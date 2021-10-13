Coming In January 2022

SBS ENTERTAINMENT, SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEMS' live music division has announced the return of EL DIA NACIONAL DE LA BANDA and CALIBASH LAS VEGAS. EL DIA NACIONAL DE LA BANDA is set for JANUARY 28, 2022 and CALIBASH LAS VEGAS for JANUARY 29, 2022. Both events are scheduled for LAS VEGAS' T-MOBILE ARENA.

SBS ENTERTAINMENT Pres. ALESSANDRA ALARCÓN commented, "Latin music fans no longer have to wonder if CALIBASH LAS VEGAS and EL DIA NACIONAL DE LA BANDA will return. We can proudly confirm we’re bringing both events back – bigger than ever before – with many mind-blowing, unforgettable surprises throughout the weekend. I can’t guarantee what will happen in VEGAS will stay in VEGAS."

CALIBASH LAS VEGAS will feature DON OMAR, AROL G, MALUMA, FARRUKO, EL ALFA and CHACAL. EL DIA NACIONAL DE LA BANDA is a celebration of Regional Mexican music that features EL FANTASMA, LOS DOS CARNALES and many more artists.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale FRIDAY (10/15) at AXS.com.

