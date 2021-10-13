'Best High School Radio Station'

EAST VALLEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY's (EVIT) Non-Profit KPNG (88.7 THE PULSE) has been named "Best High School Radio Station" at the 2020-2021 JOHN DRURY HIGH SCHOOL RADIO AWARDS. In addition, the station took home several other awards, DONOVEN ONG (Class of 2021) was named "Broadcaster of the Year," the first year that students could compete in that category. ESSIE BIANCO (Class of 2021) won for "Best Public Affairs Program" for her “Public Pulse” show about mental health. The show focused on the mental health of both the students & staff, and current EVIT senior JUSTIN BROOKS (Mesquite ’22) won for "Best Station Promo" for his HALLOWEEN promo production.

Overall, EVIT received 21 nominations (the most of any high school) in 11 different categories this year. This is the third year that EVIT students have competed in the JOHN DRURY HIGH SCHOOL RADIO AWARDS, a national competition, presented by NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE IN NAPERVILLE, IL, and named after ABC-CHICAGO news anchor JOHN DRURY.

EVIT instructor and faculty advisor DAVE JUDAY said, “Words can’t describe how proud I am of our EVIT Radio students. Regarding the last school year, I’ve said multiple times that not only did our students survive in-person learning during a pandemic, but they also found a way to thrive. These awards are a testament to our students’ hard work and the dedication they have to see our program & radio station succeed."

« see more Net News