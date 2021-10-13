Starting Tomorrow

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE brings aboard YEA NETWORKS' TINO COCHINO RADIO for nights beginning THURSDAY (10/14).

KUBE PD ERIC ROSADO commented, "I’ve been a fan of TCR for a while and it’s been special seeing their growth from day one to now. Now more than ever, to compliment the music, there has to be compelling content giving listeners a reason to come to radio. TCR does exactly that and fits the lifestyle of this format perfectly. New hockey team in town and now a new night show, let’s get KRAKEN!...sorry had to say that at least once!"

TINO COCHINO added, "KUBE?! Seriously?! These call letters are legendary. I can’t thank ERIC ROSADO, MAYNARD, and the iHEART team enough for this opportunity. Personality-driven radio is our focus at TCR and KUBE has always shared the same vision. I’m beyond excited to welcome the amazing city of Seattle to our TCR familia!"

KUBE's new weekday lineup:

5-10a: THE WAKE UP SHOW with STRAWBERRY and LIZETTE LOVE

10a-3p: BESA GORDON

3-7p: ERIC ROSADO

7p-12a: TINO COCHINO RADIO

TINO COCHINO RADIO features TINO, SERINA, NICASIO and MATT. For more information on the show, reach out to SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com.





