Consumer Study

NIELSEN AUDIO's latest Consumer Sentiment survey, with data from SEPTEMBER, shows that 86% of American consumers say that they are spending about the same or more since the arrival of the Delta variant, and 82% think their own financial situation won't be changing in coming months, an indication that they have adapted to the changes in the economy from the pandemic.

The study also notes that radio is trending upward in average quarter-hour audience, up 4% year-over-year, reaching 7.5 million people age 12 in PPM markets, with other numbers being stable.

Also in the study, seven in 10 working Americans now work outside the home; 31% spent over an hour in their vehicles on the previous day, up from 14% in APRIL 2020; almost 3/4 of respondents have gotten the COVID vaccine or plan to do so; among the top 10 weekly activities are several categories (shpping, dining, vacations) that had waned in the pandemic; and 70% of kids are back in the classroom, as opposed to 13% a year ago.

“Americans have become remarkably resilient despite COVID and the Delta variant,” said Managing Director BRAD KELLY. “Consumers are returning to more normal weekly activities like returning to work, getting on the road in their cars and trucks, and going out to shop, dine and entertain. As more businesses open for in person and hybrid work, more time will be spent in a vehicle on their daily commute with radio as their driving companion.”

