RILEY CLEMMONS will appear on the third hour of NBC’s TODAY on TUESDAY (10/19). She'll be performing “Stuck Inside My Head” from her latest project GODSEND.



“As a little girl, I remember staring in awe at the CAPITOL RECORDS tower in LOS ANGELES,” shared CLEMMONS. “I also have vivid memories of watching the ever-so iconic TODAY SHOW from the time I was a kid, leading up to now. To be able to perform a song I wrote on top of that building, for the TODAY SHOW, is quite possibly the quintessential dream come true. I’m so grateful and so genuinely excited.”



CLEMMONS is scheduled to appear around 9:45AM EST.

