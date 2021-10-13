Charity Concert

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILDELPHIA has announced its inaugural holiday event, “ALT 104.5 FRIENDSGIVING,” a concert for a cause with WALK THE MOON on NOVEMBER 18th at THE XCITE CENTER at PARX CASINO.

The station is giving 100 percent of ticket sale proceeds to benefit MORRIS ANIMAL REFUGE and MURAL ARTS PHILADELPHIA.

Tickets are on sale now. Find more info on ALT 104.5 FRIENDSGIVING here.

