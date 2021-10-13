Williams

iHEARTMEDIA has announced that Chief Product Officer CHRIS WILLIAMS will add GM to his responsibilities for the company. He will have oversight across iHEART's digital products, engineering, editorial and social teams. This move comes as a result of DARREN DAVIS' planned departure from the company at the end of the year (NET NEWS 7/23). WILLIAMS will now report directly to CEO/Digital Audio Group CONAL BYRNE.

BYRNE said, "CHRIS has risen through the ranks, starting at the local level in our company’s core radio business as a programmer and air talent, and over the past decade he’s flourished in our digital organization, helping to build iHEARTRADIO into the multiplatform leader that it is today. Please join me in congratulating CHRIS on his new responsibilities."

