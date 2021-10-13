McPhail

NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO PD and DENVER radio veteran BENJI MACPHAIL has exited the station after almost 10 years with the organization due to philosophical programming differences between him and management.

MCPHAIL is looking for his next opportunity and can be reached at (303) 956-4220, or at musicbuff1024@yahoo.com.

« see more Net News