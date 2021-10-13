-
Benji McPhail Exits PD Post At KJAC (The Colorado Sound)/Ft. Collins-Greeley, CO
by John Schoenberger
October 14, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO PD and DENVER radio veteran BENJI MACPHAIL has exited the station after almost 10 years with the organization due to philosophical programming differences between him and management.
MCPHAIL is looking for his next opportunity and can be reached at (303) 956-4220, or at musicbuff1024@yahoo.com.