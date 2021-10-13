Returning in 2022

NASHVILLE's annual TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL has been canceled for this year. The event had been set for TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at various venues across the city, but a note posted to the festival's website says, "Due to various circumstances, TIN PAN SOUTH SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL and its associated events ... will not occur as planned. We are looking forward to returning in 2022 with a celebration bigger than ever for our 30th anniversary!" The "various circumstances" were not detailed.

Last year's 28th annual event took place virtually -- and for free -- for the first time as a result of the pandemic after first being rescheduled from MARCH to OCTOBER (NET NEWS 10/8/20).

