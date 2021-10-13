WFRD Sold

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE's DARTMOUTH BROADCASTING has found a buyer for its commercial FM, Rock WFRD (99 ROCK)/HANOVER, NH, selling the station to SUGAR RIVER MEDIA, LLC, operators of several stations in the same area, for an undisclosed price. The sale has yet to be filed with the FCC; GEORGE KIMBLE of LOZACKO MEDIA SERVICES served as exclusive broker for both parties.

While no new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database WEDNESDAY afternoon (10/13), applying for STAs were ARSO RADIO CORPORATION (WORA-A/MAYAGUEZ, PR, nondirectional using one tower with reduced power due to failure of transmission line on other tower) and BIG RADIO (WFRL-A/FREEPORT, IL, reduced power while maintaining monitor points while repairs are made).

STAs were granted to WJBW LLC (WJBW-A/JUPITER, FL, temporary emergency wire antenna while awaiting city approval for zoning of permanent tower) and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KLXH/THIBODAUX, LA, reduced power due to equipment failure).

And ED PERRY's MARSHFIELD BROADCASTING CO., INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies WMEX-A/QUINCY-BOSTON, MA and W266DQ/WEYMOUTH, MA to LARRY JUSTICE and ANTHONY LAGRECA's L&J MEDIA, LLC for $390,000.

