NORWAY artist BERNHOFT has a new album out on POLARIS HUB called DANCING ON MY KNEES and features the single "Call Out Kids.” The song is dedicated to his sons and is the heart of the album. Completely free of any doubt, the song is an energetic declaration of unconditional love that will have the audience dancing. A stylish, curious, whip-smart, and inquisitive gentleman with a distinctive and timeless sound. Check out his latest work on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

« see more Net News