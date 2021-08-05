Fosse (Photo: MLB.com)

RAY FOSSE, the OAKLAND ATHLETICS' TV and radio color commentator and former all-star major league catcher, has passed away after a 16-year battle with cancer. FOSSE, 74, who served as analyst for A'S games on NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA television with select radio broadcasts on iHEARTMEDIA Business KNEW-A (BLOOMBERG 960 AM)/SAN FRANCISCO and the team's own A'S CAST digital streaming channel on iHEARTRADIO, stepped away from the broadcasts in AUGUST after publicly revealing his cancer diagnosis. He had called A'S games since 1986.

A statement from the A'S read, “The OAKLAND A'S are heartbroken to learn of the passing of RAY FOSSE. Few people epitomize what it means to be an ATHLETIC more than RAY. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the OAKLAND A'S family. We send our deepest condolences to CAROL, NIKKI and LINDSEY, his family and friends during this difficult time. We'll miss you, RAY.”

FOSSE played for the CLEVELAND INDIANS, OAKLAND A'S, SEATTLE MARINERS, and MILWAUKEE BREWERS, earning AMERICAN LEAGUE all-star nods in 1970 and 1971 and achieving baseball immortality when PETE ROSE barreled into him in a play at the plate that ended the 1970 game. He was a member of two OAKLAND world champion teams.

« see more Net News