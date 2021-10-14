Investment

SIRIUSXM's previously-announced investment in podcast producer and IP developer AUDIO UP (NET NEWS 10/11) is accompanied by investments from several others in JARED GUTSTADT's company, including THE WEEKND.

The $12 million Series B funding round, with SIRIUSXM HOLDINGS INC. as lead investor, includes additional funding from THE WEEKND, music executive WASSIM "SAL" SLAIBY, music manager LARRY RUDOLPH, eONE CEO DARREN THROOP, PELOTON board member HOWARD DRAFT, FAZE CLAN CEO LEE TRINK, RESERVOIR MEDIA, JORDAN LEVY, and SACHA ROBLES.

The investment also comes with changes to AUDIO UP's Board of Directors in addition to the previously-announced addition of SIRIUSXM's ANDREW MOSS. Also joining the board are MGM Pres./Television Operatons BRIAN EDWARDS; PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC PUBLISHING Pres. JUSTIN SHUKAT; AUDIO UP CO PHILIP ALBERSTADT; GUTSTADT; DRAFT; and THROOP.

“Our mission is to transform the podcast space and make it a breeding ground for best-in class-IP,” said GUTSTADT, founder of JINGLE PUNKS. “In success, we hope to be a mixed sandbox for the world of streamers; creating the music, TV and film formats of the future. I see podcasts the same way people looked at comic books prior to them becoming tentpole entertainment in the world of HOLLYWOOD. Our growing array of titles and music are a unique media mix timed perfectly for what will be a seismic media shift the likes we have not seen in our lifetime. The rise of digital audio in smart homes, smart cars and smart environments of the future is coming and we plan on filling those pipes with bold, innovative content.”

« see more Net News