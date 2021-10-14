Bocelli (Photo: Giovanni De Sandre)

ANDREA BOCELLI and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP have signed an exclusive and expanded global recording deal. In the deal, UMG will support BOCELLI across recording projects and audiovisual projects, as well as music merchandising, sync and brand partnerships.

BOCELLI stated, "It is an exciting novelty, but also the confirmation of our solid and well-established collaborative relationship over the years. Fully joining the artist stable of the largest record company in the world is the culmination of a dream, but it is also a bit like returning home, because in UMG I have always found that family dimension that is ideal, even in the artistic field, to give the best of oneself ... This agreement represents a great honor for me, for VERONICA, and perhaps even a little for all of ITALY, which through my songs I will continue to celebrate with the world. With gratitude, I celebrate this new adventure, full of ideas, new projects and of course music."

UMG Chairman and CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE added, "For over two decades, I have had the privilege to work closely with ANDREA. To expand and extend our long-term partnership with ANDREA—an artist in the truest sense who is nothing less than a cultural icon—is a thrilling moment for me and for our teams around the world. We look forward to putting the global organization to work on ANDREA’s behalf, ensuring his new-music and brilliant catalog are enjoyed by his millions of fans and discovered by millions more."

« see more Net News