Album Release Promotion

A nationwide audio roadblock on over 150 iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC, Alternative, and Top 40 stations TODAY (10/14) will celebrate the announcement of COLDPLAY's international tour and TOMORROW's release of the band's new ATLANTIC RECORDS MAX MARTIN-produced album "Music of the Spheres." The festivities will include an "iHEARTRADIO Album Release Party" special, a music-to-light show at the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING, and a nationwide contest.

The previously-announced special (NET NEWS 10/6), hosted by Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES' BOOKER and Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES' TANYA RAD, will air TONIGHT at 9p (ET) on iHEART"s Hot AC, Alternative, and Top 40 stations and will start with an airing of the band's collaboration with BTS, "My Universe," that will be synchronized with the lights atop the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING in a music-to-light show simulcast on Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK. The company is also holding a week-long national flyaway contest starting OCTOBER 25th to give away a trip to see one of the band's U.S. tour dates.

"We have been huge supporters of COLDPLAY since the beginning and to be able to help kick of their 2022 tour and their ninth album to music fans nationwide is exciting," said iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN. "COLDPLAY has headlined so many of our concert and festival lineups from the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL to our recently announced iHEARTRADIO ALTer EGO in 2022, and we are thrilled to be a cornerstone in launching their new album 'Music Of The Spheres' with an iHEARTRADIO Album Release Party."

