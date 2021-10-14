Now With Stitcher

STITCHER has inked the "NEW RORY & MAL" podcast hosted by former "JOE BUDDEN PODCAST" co-hosts RORY FARRELL and JAMIL "MAL" CLAY, formerly independent, to a deal that brings the show to STITCHER's MORE SAUCE network with new episodes posting on TUESDAYS and FRIDAYS starting NOVEMBER 2nd. FARRELL and CLAY left BUDDEN's show in an acrimonious split this SUMMER over financial concerns and started their own show in JULY.

"The love we've received with the NEW RORY & MAL podcast has been incredible," said MAL. "We look forward to changing the optics of 'media culture' and having fun with the content we create with SIRIUSXM and STITCHER. Just know that we're here and that my karma is still beautiful."

"I've listened to some of my favorite people on SIRIUSXM for years," said FARRELL. "We're honored to join the STITCHER family and are excited to have their support in creating the content we've wanted to create in a much cooler way. They've been instrumental in pushing the podcast genre further, and we look forward to growing with them."

"RORY and MAL embody what MORE SAUCE is all about," said MORE SAUCE Exe. Producer JAZMINE HENLEY-BROWN. "They come with hilarious takes, deep industry connections and stories; but most of all, they seem like the friends you'd love to have at your dinner party or kickback."

