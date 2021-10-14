More Podcasts

The CBC has announced two additions to its FALL podcast slate and a name change for a previously-announced show.

The new show is "CARRIE LOW VS.," the story of a rape victim battling the RCMP over its failure to properly investigate her case and those of other sexual assault victims, hosted by MAGGIE RAHR and premiering OCTOBER 21st.

"STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE" is returning for a second season looking at the history behind artifacts taken over the reign of the British empire, hosted by MARC FENNELL and back next WEDNESDAY (10/20) for five episodes, co-produced with the AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION.

And the previously-announced true crime series about the thwarting of a neo-Nazi's plans to create an extremist cell, "THE ACCELERATIONISTS." is now called "WHITE HOT HATE" and will launch on OCTOBER 27th.

