Amari

CARL AMARI is back on NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO with another edition of his "HALLOWEEN RADIO THEATRE WITH CARL AMARI" old-time radio special on HALLOWEEN night (10/31) 5-9p (CT). This year's edition will include six half-hour classic radio shows, including "MYSTERY IN THE AIR" with PETER LORRE, "LIGHTS OUT," "THE WHISTLER," and "MYSTER HOUSE" with BELA LUGOSI and JOHN CARRADINE.

AMARI, the former host of "WGN RADIO THEATRE" whose syndicated "HOLLYWOOD 360" airs on crosstown SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER), said, “I’m super excited to be on the air live this HALLOWEEN evening to bring WGN listeners some of the spookiest shows from the golden age of radio, It’s going to be a ‘hair-raising’ four hours, so don’t miss it!”

« see more Net News