Bonneville Files To Upgrade San Francisco FM Boosters Using GeoBroadcast Solutions' MaxxCasting System
BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL is upgrading its boosters in SAN FRANCISCO using GEOBROADCAST SOLUTIONS' MaxxCasting platform to improve EAST BAY coverage for AC KOIT, Top 40 KMVQ (99.7 NOW), and R&B KBLX.
The synchronized system, which is enabled for potential geotargeting and geofencing of text messaging and advertising, is estimated to be deployed in MARCH 2022. BONNEVILLE filed for the upgrade YESTERDAY (10/13).