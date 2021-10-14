Alan Christian Passes At 81

Former BALTIMORE talk radio host ALAN CHRISTIAN died OCTOBER 5th of heart problems in GLEN BURNIE, MD at 81, the BALTIMORE SUN is reporting.

CHRISTIAN, who ran for CONGRESS in 1966, served as a reporter and WASHINGTON Bureau Chief for METROMEDIA RADIO NEWS in 1968-71, then joined the company's WCBM-A/BALTIMORE. In 1974, he moved to WBAL-A for nine years, returning to WCBM in 1983 and then hosting at WFBR-A in 1985-88. In 1990, an attempt to buy WITH-A ended with his guilty plea to embezzlement and Securities Act violations and a five-year suspended sentence. He later sued an investor who reneged on a promise to fund radio station purchases, and won a $14.5 million judgment; returning to the air on WERQ-A in 1992, he retired a year later. Beyond radio, CHRISTIAN consulted political campaigns and owned a public relations firm.

