Returns October 25th

MCA NASHVILLE artist REBA McENTIRE’S’ podcast, “Living & Learning with REBA McENTIRE” is returning to SPOTIFY for a second season on MONDAY, OCTOBER 25th. The weekly show finds McENTIRE sharing conversations with celebrity guests.

The second season of the podcast will feature her famous friends, including her boyfriend, actor REX LINN, and fellow Country artists LADY A and TRISHA YEARWOOD. The first season included interviews with DOLLY PARTON, THOMS RHETT, actress JANE FONDA and others.

Watch the trailer for season two of the podcast here.

