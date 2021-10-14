Deutsch, Forman

The next "Radio Works" webinar in the RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's Business Accelerated initiative will focus on the gaming industry.

"Radio Works for Gaming" will be presented on WEDNESDAY (10/20) at noon (CT) by the AMERICAN GAMING ASSOCIATION's Sr. Dir./Research DAVID FORMAN and FOSTER GARVEY Office Managing Dir./Principal BRAD DEUTSCH and will offer an overview of the gaming industry and the rules and guidelines for advertising in the category.

The session is free for RAB members and will be available on-demand afterwards.

