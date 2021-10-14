Saturday, November 6th

The inaugural WELCOME TO THE SOUTH MUSIC FESTIVAL has been set for SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6th in downtown SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN. Singer/Songwriter COREY LAYNE, is producing the event in partnership with AUDACY WUSY (US 101)/CHATTANOOGA and other sponsors. In addition to LAYNE, performers will include TEXAS HILL, DAVE FENLEY and others.

LAYNE said, “I love my hometown. We are known mostly for our NATIONAL CORNBREAD FESTIVAL and the LODGE cast iron foundry and store. As with many small towns, the last two years has been rough on small businesses and our primary fundraiser to help local non-profits has been cancelled two years in a row. The CORNBREAD FESTIVAL typically brings in 30,000 visitors, so this has been a big hit to all our main street businesses. This festival allows me to do something in return for my hometown and promote some fabulous new talent along the way.”

