-
Texas Radio Hall Of Fame Offering Hotel Discounts For Reunion And Induction Weekend Until October 17th
by Laura Moxley
October 14, 2021 at 1:50 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME is offering discount hotel rates at the COMFORT SUITES in KILGORE, TX for the upcoming TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Reunion Weekend and Induction. The discounts -- for a one or two-night stay -- apply until SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th. The weekend events will be held at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX on FRIDAY and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th and 6th.
Stays for one night are at a discounted rate of $89.99 for one night, or $79.99 for two, both with applicable taxes. Tickets for the reunion and induction event are $25 per person, and are available for purchase on the HALL OF FAME's website here.