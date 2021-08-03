Hotel discounts offered until 10/17

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME is offering discount hotel rates at the COMFORT SUITES in KILGORE, TX for the upcoming TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Reunion Weekend and Induction. The discounts -- for a one or two-night stay -- apply until SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17th. The weekend events will be held at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE, TX on FRIDAY and SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th and 6th.

Stays for one night are at a discounted rate of $89.99 for one night, or $79.99 for two, both with applicable taxes. Tickets for the reunion and induction event are $25 per person, and are available for purchase on the HALL OF FAME's website here.

