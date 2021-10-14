Nas: A MasterClass In Hip-Hop Storytelling (Photo: Sam Aronov / Shutterstock.com)

NAS will teach a course in hip-hop storytelling as part of MASTERCLASS, starting TODAY, offering a look into his process and career.

Said the GRAMMY-winning QUEENS, NY, rap legend, "I'm going to create a brand new song just for MASTERCLASS," he reveals in the episode's official trailer. "You'll see my writing process in real-time."

Hip-hop is known as one of the world's most personal and intimate art forms. While it is customary for artists in other genres to use a myriad of writers to hone their verses and messages, the ability to write your own lyrics is paramount in rap, explains NAS.

The hip-hop icon will answer questions about how to make your lyrics stand out, how to tell a story in rhymes from beginning to end and which flow or cadence should you focus on for the instrumental passages.

NAS and his co-collaborator HIT-BOY will lead the MASTERCLASS. "You've got to fall in love with words... The sound of your voice," NAS says as he details the approach that helped him make history.

