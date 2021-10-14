Renews With The Game

The NHL's NASHVILLE PREDATORS have inked a multi-year extension of their radio rights deal with CROMWELL MEDIA Sports WPRT-F (102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE.

CROMWELL MEDIA Pres. BUD WALTERS said, “For over ten years the PREDATORS have been the ‘best’ to work with. They’ve brought such excitement to NASHVILLE, and we look forward to continuing our partnership together. We are very proud to be the flagship home of the NASHVILLE PREDATORS NETWORK.”

“We are proud of being ESPN’s No. 1 franchise in all of sports. Working alongside NASHVILLE’s best sports talk radio station we feel we can continue to grow our dedicated Smashville fan base,” said PREDS EVP/CRO CHRIS JUNGHANS. “As we work to ‘Paint the Town PREDS’ in 2021-22 and beyond, we are thrilled to have CROMWELL MEDIA and its entire family of radio stations at our side.”

VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON added, “Our partnership with the PREDATORS over the last decade has been nothing short of remarkable and this extension gives life to another incredible run. We couldn’t be more pleased to be carrying their games and supporting all of the wonderful things they do to support their fans, their sponsors and the city of NASHVILLE.”

