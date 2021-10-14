PARTY

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS in partnership with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKSis offering the new daily RICK PARTY SHOW in syndication to Urban infused formats and is being made available for all dayparts. The first affiliate to sign up is AUDACY Throwback Hip Hop WBMX (104.3 JAMS)/CHICAGO. The station will debut the show in middays on MONDAY (10/18).

Most recently, he anchored CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE syndicated AM drive "RICK AND SASHA SHOW (NET NEWS 3/16).

PARTY said, "I was born and raised in CHICAGO, so it’s an absolute dream come true to relaunch my own nationally syndicated show right from my hometown on 104.3 JAMS.”

AUDACY VP/Programming & Brand Mgr. TODD CAVANAH added, “RICK PARTY is more than just an Urban personality. He’s a mass appeal radio host for those who grew up on Top 40 radio, too. We need personalities that can energetically light up our airwaves as well as reach as broad an audience as possible, and that’s RICK PARTY all day long."

OCEANIC TRADEWINDS Pres. GARY BERNSTEIN commented, “RICK PARTY is arguably the most diverse air personality in the country. With THE RICK PARTY SHOW, there will never be an interruption of the music flow. Each short, tight break will flow seamlessly in and out of music. Stations will be blessed with that very familiar and female-friendly voice which stands out besides being warm, entertaining, sexy, fun, and inviting.”

PARTY's career spans three decades and is the weeknight voice for ESPN’s SPORTSCENTER. His radio resume includes WGCI/CHICAGO, WKSC/CHICAGO, KJMZ/DALLAS, WBLS/NEW YORK, WVEE/ATLANTA, WHQT/MIAMI, and WEDR/MIAMI.

For affiliate information, call GARY BERNSTEIN (508) 245-1776.

