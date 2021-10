Dean

Market veteran COUSIN DEAN has joined the lineup at HANFORD YOUTH SERVICES Oldies KNBI-A-K240EV (KMBY)/MONTEREY, CA for mornings.

DEAN has worked at several stations in the market, including KWAV, KOCN, KDON, KTOM, KRQC-A, KCDU, and KNBI's predecessor KNRY-A, and at KABX/MERCED, CA. He has been hosting an online show on BOSS BOSS RADIO.

