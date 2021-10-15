Tickets On Sale 10/22

CHRIS TOMLIN, UNITED, and special guest PAT BARRETT will be touring together in 2022.

PREMIER PRODUCTIONS is promoting the "TOMLIN UNITED" 2022 tour, set to begin at the GREENSBORO COLISEUM in GREENSBORO, NC on FEBRUARY 9th. The tour will include 33 U.S. dates, including BOSTON, CHICAGO, DALLAS, LOS ANGELES, WASHINGTON D.C., SAN FRANCISCO, MIAMI, and two shows in the NEW YORK area before ending in DULUTH, GA on APRIL 13th.

Tickets go on sale to the public on FRIDAY (10/22).

