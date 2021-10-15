Adds FM Signal

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WFTW-A/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL has added an FM translator simulcast on W298CV at 107.5 FM. The simulcast launched this morning at 7a (ET).

VP/Market Mgr. ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO said, "This is an exciting day for local radio and for the FORT WALTON BEACH market. We are elated to bring this sought after content and renowned programming lineup to the FM dial."

OM/PD CHRIS KELLOGG said, “The proud tradition of 1260 WFTW continues across multiple streaming platforms and now the addition of 107.5 FM. This deepens our commitment to our conservative community of listeners and businesses and provides multiple access points for news and opinion.”

