Featuring DJ Barbie

MATTEL, WARNER MUSIC GROUP's Arts Music division, and iHEARTMEDIA have teamed to create BARBIE RADIO, a 24-hour streaming station available on the iHEARTRADIO and iHEARTRADIO FAMILY apps. The BARBIE character appears as the DJ for the station, MATTEL's first branded channel, which features songs from the album and NETFLIX special "BARBIE: Big City, Big Dreams."

MATTEL Sr. Dir./Content Distribution & Partnerships ANDREA CARPENTER commented, "BARBIE has been inspiring, empowering, and entertaining kids for over 60 years and we are always looking to reach fans in new ways. Leveraging BARBIE’s music catalogue of hundreds of original songs is one way for us to do that. Partnering with iHEARTMEDIA gives us the opportunity to engage fans and bring BARBIE’s original music to more families than ever before."

iHEARTRADIO EVP and GM/Digital Programming KAVI HALEMANE added, "iHEARTRADIO is inviting kids and families to turn up the volume on even more hits from BARBIE with the exciting launch of BARBIE RADIO. We are excited to team up with MATTEL and WARNER MUSIC to bring BARBIE and her favorite music to millions of iHeartRadio listeners across the U.S."

MATTEL previously introduced BARBIE Music Producer dolls, designed to introduce girls to a career where women are underrepresented, making up less than 3% of music producers.

