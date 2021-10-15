-
Jeff Adams Lands Afternoons At WAFY (Key 103)/Frederick, MD
by Tom Cunningham
October 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM (PT)
MANNING MEDIA Hot AC WAFY (KEY 103)/FREDERICK, MD has hired former WEST VIRGINIA RADIO CORP. Hot AC WVAF (V100)/CHARLESTON, WV afternoon host JEFF ADAMS for afternoons, starting MONDAY (10/18).
ADAMS told ALL ACCESS that he’d taken nearly a year to “help some industry friends with some very exciting projects... I was really missing being on the air. What a great privilege it is to join the dedicated, talented team at MANNING MEDIA. They’re truly a local company, so to them ‘live and local’ isn’t just a slogan. I’m very grateful for the opportunity to do live, fun radio!”