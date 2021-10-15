Reportedly A $20 Millon Deal

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC, working with the estate of the late GERRY GOFFIN, has bought a stake in the Songwriter Hall Of Famer's music catalog, including several hits co-written with CAROLE KING ("The Loco-Motion," "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow"). In his career that spanned over 40 years, GOFFIN wrote 114 BILLBOARD Hot 100 songs, eight going to #1. He was inducted into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 1990. The deal is reportedly in the $20 million range.

EVOLUTION MUSIC PARTNERS Founding Partner CHRISTINE RUSSELL said, "Not only did GERRY GOFFIN personally impact my life, he has universally impacted the world through his extraordinary songs. Having managed GERRY GOFFIN's catalogue for over twenty years, it is my pleasure and honor to be working with the incredible team at PRIMARY WAVE to continue to represent this iconic songwriter and his legendary song catalogue."

PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC CEO & Founder LARRY MESTEL added, "The songs GERRY GOFFIN penned over the course of his incredible career and proven to be ageless and have stood the test of time. We are thrilled to have these iconic songs, some of which are among the greatest of all time, on our roster. We are honored to welcome him to the family of PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC artists.”

