Young In A Million Added To Line Up

AUDACY has added Modern Rock NASHVILLE Duo YOUNG IN A MILLION to their 8th Annual "We Can Survive" lineup, happening at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL SATURDA OCTOBER 23rd (NET NEWS 10/4). The group will open up for A-List performers BLACK EYED PEAS, COLDPLAY, DOJA CAT, MAROON 5, SHAWN MENDES and THE KID LAROI. The benefit celebrates the power of music to bring people together and strengthen mental health, in partnership with the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION (AFSP). For more info on the show click here.

