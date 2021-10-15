Carlson

MOMENTUM BROADCASTING Country KJUG/VISALIA, CA has hired radio veteran CODY CARLSON for mornings, succeeding DREW KIRBY, who departed in MAY after five years (NET NEWS 5/12). CARLSON started on the air TODAY (10/15).

PD RIK McNEIL is still seeking a co-host to join her on the air (reach him here), but tells ALL ACCESS, “We clicked with CODY right away when she came out to meet with us a few weeks ago, and were very happy that it worked out that she could join the team!”

CARLSON most recently was with iHEARTMEDIA TALK KPTQ-A/SPOKANE, WA, and previously did mornings at KEKB/GRAND JUNCTION, CO, among other stations in KANSAS, UTAH, COLORADO and CALIFORNIA.

